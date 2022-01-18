California unveils ‘College Corps’ program to help students pay for education through community service

Gov. Gavin Newson on Tuesday announced a new program that will help students at 45 colleges and universities in the state pay for their education in exchange for performing hundreds of hours of volunteer work.

The “Californians for All” College Corps aims to “help create debt-free college pathways for low-income students who commit to serve,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Under the program, select students who complete 450 hours of community service during the academic year will receive up to $10,000, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The hours must be completed in areas including K-12 education, COVID-19 recovery and climate action.

On top of the money, which can be applied toward education and living expenses, students will be eligible to earn academic credit for their service.

“California is a world leader in both higher education and service,” Newsom said, according to the release. “The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps advances these priorities by connecting Californians of different backgrounds with enriching service opportunities throughout the state while making college more affordable for our state’s future leaders. We hope the Corps will be replicated across the nation.”

California is investing about $146 million in the program, with the funds coming from the state budget passed last year.

Up to 6,500 students will be selected over two academic years to participate in the first round of the College Corps.

The program will begin this fall, and applications are expected to open in the spring.

Select California State and University of California schools, along with community colleges and private universities, are among the higher education institutions that have been tapped to participate.

The full list of colleges and universities taking part in the program can be found here.