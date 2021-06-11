California vaccine lottery: 15 more winners to be selected for $50,000 prizes on Friday

California on Friday is set to draw the second round of winners of $50,000 cash prizes in the state’s “Vax for the Win” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Fifteen vaccinated Californians will be chosen at random during the drawing, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. The event will be streamed live on KTLA.com.

Last week’s draw was held at a news conference featuring a game-show like set up, with Gov. Gavin Newsom helping to pick the winners from a lottery ball machine. Those who were chosen for the first batch of $50,000 prizes included three people from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County.

More than 21 million residents ages 12 and up in the state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus shot and are eligible to win the cash prizes from the vaccine lottery.

Next Tuesday, when California anticipates lifting the bulk of its coronavirus healthy and safety measures, the state will hold its grand prize drawing. On that day, 10 vaccinated Californians will each be awarded $1.5 million.

Winners are being identified during the draw only by anonymous numbers and the county they’re from in an effort to protect their privacy.

Once contacted by the state, they have the option to come forward publicly, as one winner did Wednesday evening.

“I got the call last Friday. At first I thought it was a joke,” recalled the man, who identified himself only as Tony.

But he soon realized it was anything but a prank.

“All of a sudden I found that I won. I’m so grateful,” Tony said in a video released by Newsom’s office. “I’m still in disbelief a little bit.”

The California Department of Public Health will notify winners by telephone, text, email or other information that is in their record in the state’s vaccine registry. If the person can’t be reached for 96 hours after the first attempt however, someone else will get the prize instead.

On top of the lottery, California is giving out $50 gift cards to the first 2 million residents who get vaccinated beginning on May 27.

The $116.5 million in total prizes — which officials touted as the largest state vaccine incentive program in the nation — is part of an effort to boost vaccination rates ahead of June 15, when California expects to fully reopen its economy after a year-plus of pandemic-related restrictions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.