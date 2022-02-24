California voters strongly support mask and vaccine mandates at schools: Poll

Third-grade dual-language students wear masks during class at Montara Avenue Elementary School in August.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nearly two-thirds of California voters, including a majority of parents, support mask and vaccine mandates in K-12 schools, according to a poll conducted this month by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley and co-sponsored by the L.A. Times.

The results of the early February poll of nearly 9,000 California voters suggest continued broad public support for policies aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus in schools, even as protests against mask and vaccine mandates garner public attention in school districts across the state.

“People really want the schools to get back to where they were,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll. “But the desire to open schools is tempered with these feelings that these precautions should still be in place.”

Statewide, the poll showed that a significant number of Latino and Black parents — populations that have been disproportionately hit by the pa

