California warns local election officials to prepare for potential disruption, threats at polls

In this May 12, 2020 file photo, Robb Rehfeld wears a mask as he walks to cast his vote during a special election for California’s 25th Congressional District seat in Santa Clarita, Calif. With a divided nation on edge as Election Day approaches, California is warning local election officials to prepare for disruption at polling places and potential cases of voters being intimidated or blocked from casting ballots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

In a tense political climate, California is taking an unusual step and warning local election officials to prepare for disruption at polling places and potential cases of voters being intimidated or blocked from casting ballots.

In a memo this week, the Secretary of State’s office reminded county election officials it is a felony for any person to possess a firearm at a voting location or in the immediate vicinity, unless authorized.

It’s also illegal to threaten anyone in an attempt to discourage them from voting. Secretary of State

Alex Padilla says he expects a safe election, but local officials should be ready for any attempts to disrupt or interfere with voting.