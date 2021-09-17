California will get nearly $20-million federal boost for maternal, child health programs

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

California’s home visiting programs for parents and children will receive a $19.2-million federal funding boost, U.S. officials announced Friday.

The home visiting programs teach parenting skills, provide information on safe sleep positions, injury prevention and nutrition and screening young children for developmental delays. They also help refer parents for help with addiction, family violence and postpartum depression.

The California Department of Public Health oversees 23 home visiting programs statewide, and during the 2018-19 fiscal year completed 29,626 home visits and served 2,979 women and 2,318 children, according to an agency report.

A majority of the women served in the program are using Medi-Cal, the state’s insurance for low-income and disabled people and have household incomes under 50% of the federal poverty line, according to agency data.

