California will require health care workers to get COVID booster shots

A registered nurse works at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana on Sept. 2, 2021. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said California will require health care workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus.

“With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

California follows New Mexico in the new mandate, his office said.

The most populous state already required all health care workers to be vaccinated by September, with exemptions for medical reasons or personal beliefs.