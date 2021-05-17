California will wait until June 15 to update mask guidance

California Governor Gavin Newsom puts on his facemask after speaking to the media in Los Angeles on April 1, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

California will wait until June 15 to update its mask mandate to align with the CDC’s new guidance for fully vaccinated people, officials announced Monday.

“On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities,” State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

June 15 is the date Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said would be when the state would fully reopen.

The announcement comes after the Center of Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its guidance on face coverings, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most cases.

“Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen the economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place,” Ghaly said.

