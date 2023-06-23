A 77-year-old California woman died after experiencing trouble while snorkeling in Kauai this week, becoming the second Californian to lose their life at the popular Hawaiian island this month, officials said.

Judith Bailey was pulled from the water at Poipu Beach Park on Monday when, according to Kauai Police, lifeguards saw her in distress in a lagoon area.

She was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived, but she later passed away at Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue, police said. Autopsy results are still pending.

Undated photo of Poipu Beach in Kauai. (Po‘ipū Beach Foundation)

It was not immediately known where in California Bailey lived. Volunteer grief counselors on the island assisted the family, police said.

“We are saddened to report this death of another visitor,” said Captain Kennison Nagahisa with Kauai Police. “We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water.”

On June 9, Lucas Ivor, 37, also from California, died while swimming off Tunnels Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.