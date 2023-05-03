One of California’s newest millionaires was homeless just six years ago.

KTLA sister station KRON reports, Lucia Forseth recently bought a California 2023 Scratchers ticket at a Walmart in Contra Costa County while getting an oil change when she scratched the top prize, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth told the California Lottery. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

Back in 2017, Forseth said she was homeless. This year she said she plans to get married and her associate degree. She also said she plans to buy a house and then invest the rest of her winnings.

“You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” Forseth said.