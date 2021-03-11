California won’t require eligible disabled or sick individuals to present proof of condition for vaccination

A nurse practitioner administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for Catholic school education workers, including elementary school teachers and staff, at a vaccination site at Loyola Marymount University on March 8, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Four days before an estimated 4.4 million Californians with disabilities and underlying health conditions become eligible for the vaccine, the California Public Health Department released guidance on the verification process.

Notably, the state is not requiring that eligible disabled and sick individuals present documentation of their condition. Instead, all will be required to self-attest that they meet the criteria.

Disability rights advocates had pressed for a process that would not create unnecessary barriers, especially for those less mobile, prompted by issues with vaccine line-jumping. The state also offered specific examples of people who would qualify for eligibility but are not explicitly listed.

Those include people who use regional centers, independent living centers, in-home supportive services, community-based adult services, Medi-Cal HIV/AIDS waivers, Medi-Cal home and community-based alternatives waivers, Medi-Cal assisted living waivers, program of all-inclusive care for the elderly, California children’s services program if the client is 16 to 21 years old, and California genetically handicapped persons program.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.