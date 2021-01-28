California workers say little has changed since Cal/OSHA’s emergency COVID-19 safety rule went into effect

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Plexiglass dividers at a meatpacking factory in Livingston, Calif., give workers a little more than three feet of space, according to this photo, which is included in a United Farm Workers lawsuit against Foster Farms. (Oscar Mejia / United Farm Workers)

Plexiglass dividers at a meatpacking factory in Livingston, Calif., give workers a little more than three feet of space, according to this photo, which is included in a United Farm Workers lawsuit against Foster Farms. (Oscar Mejia / United Farm Workers)

As California became the national epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the final weeks of 2020, state officials adopted sweeping emergency measures meant to protect workers.

But implementation of the new rule has been a letdown, further casting doubt on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ability to wrangle a virus that has killed tens of thousands of Californians.

Low-wage workers facing recurring outbreaks on the job say little has changed in the two months since the measures took effect. Union leaders fault the painfully slow rollout to long-standing failures at California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, which oversees worker safety.

Business groups — pushing back against the idea that workplaces are fueling the spread of COVID-19 — are seeking to reverse the measures, which require detailed protocols for masks, social distancing, virus testing and ventilation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News