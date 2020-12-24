California working on who will be next in line for the coronavirus vaccine

With vaccinations under way in California for frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents, a state advisory panel is trying to determine who will be next in line when the next wave of the vaccines become available.

The decision for who comes next will rely heavily on public input, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris said during a meeting Wednesday of the state’s community vaccine advisory committee. The distribution plans will also depend on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state expects to distribute between 2 million and 2.5 million vaccine doses by the first week of January. That would include both the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and the newly authorized Moderna vaccine.

By the end of February, that total is expected to reach 12.5 million — a note of hope as California hit 2 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

