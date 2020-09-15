Californians are testing positive for COVID-19 at the lowest rate on record

The rate of Californians testing positive for COVID-19 has continued to fall even as the state has opened new options, including a walk-up kiosk at Los Angeles Union Station that can conduct 500 tests per day. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

As the Golden State faces a triple threat of respiratory risks — destructive wildfires, toxic air quality and a deadly pandemic — there is a faint glimmer of hope.

Over the last seven days, just 3.5% of COVID-19 tests in California came back positive, the lowest rate since the state began reporting the data in late March. A month ago, the positive test rate was nearly twice as high.

The number of new confirmed cases has fallen to the lowest level since mid-June, according to a Times analysis of state data. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have fallen to the lowest levels since the start of April, with 2,869 patients in hospital beds Saturday.

These positive signs come as California reduces the turnaround time for coronavirus tests. Dr. Erica Pan, the acting state public health officer, said last week that laboratories are now producing test results in an average of 1.3 days.

