Visitors ride bikes in Yosemite National Park, California on July 04, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Californians can enjoy the summer-like weather during the weekend by celebrating National Park Week, which officially begins on Saturday.

Entrance fees will be waived Saturday to kick off the celebration and encourage people to visit one of the parks in person.

All national parks in California will allow free entrance on April 22.

The National Parks Service will host events, programs and activities until April 30, when the celebration ends. People can join the fun in person or follow along on social media.

The kickoff day for National Parks Week also coincidences with Earth Day.

Many public transportation services in Southern California will offer free rides to the public as a way to reduce carbon emissions.