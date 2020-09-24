Californians divided on party lines about climate change’s role in fires, poll finds

Reeling from the worst fire season in California’s history, 3 in 4 state voters say wildfires pose a greater threat today than ever before, yet they are divided sharply along party lines about what role climate change plays in the infernos, according to a new poll.

The widespread belief that California’s wildfire threat is greater now than in years past was held by 74% of surveyed voters, and included majorities ofcoastal and inland voters, regardless of region, age, sex and political ideology, according to a poll performed by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

“It’s a belief you don’t have to argue with people about, it’s really out there,” said Mark DiCamillo, a veteran pollster and institute director.

Deep fissures exist, however, and many of them are attributable to partisan politics, DiCamillo said.

