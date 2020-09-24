Californians divided on party lines about climate change’s role in fires, poll finds

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Creek fire approaches Shaver Lake in Fresno County on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Creek fire approaches Shaver Lake in Fresno County on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Reeling from the worst fire season in California’s history, 3 in 4 state voters say wildfires pose a greater threat today than ever before, yet they are divided sharply along party lines about what role climate change plays in the infernos, according to a new poll.

The widespread belief that California’s wildfire threat is greater now than in years past was held by 74% of surveyed voters, and included majorities ofcoastal and inland voters, regardless of region, age, sex and political ideology, according to a poll performed by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

“It’s a belief you don’t have to argue with people about, it’s really out there,” said Mark DiCamillo, a veteran pollster and institute director.

Deep fissures exist, however, and many of them are attributable to partisan politics, DiCamillo said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter