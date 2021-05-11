Californians expected to flock to national parks during Memorial Day weekend

The Virgin River snakes through the Narrows in Zion National Park. The park is expected to be one of the most popular destinations among Southern Californians this Memorial Day weekend. (Marc Martin / Los Angeles Times)

Temperatures are rising and you’re thinking about a summer road trip to somewhere with a lot of open space so you won’t be stuck in a stuffy airplane or a crowded hotel lobby, trying to hold your breath.

You are not alone.

Nearly 90% of Southern Californians will travel by car during the Memorial Day weekend — seven percentage points higher than before the pandemic, according to the Auto Club of Southern California travel forecast, released Tuesday. And three of the five most popular destinations are expected to be national parks.

Crowded urban destinations like San Francisco and Anaheim have dropped out of the top five list for the first time in recent memory primarily because travelers believe that outdoor vacations let them worry less about mask mandates and COVID protocols, Auto Club representatives said.

