Californians ordered to wear face masks in public after ‘too many people with faces uncovered’: Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians Thursday to wear face coverings while in public or in high-risk settings after the state recorded a single-day high in coronavirus cases.

Face coverings are now mandated for residents while at work, on public transportation, in taxis and ride-sharing cars, and inside or in lines to enter all public spaces— including hospitals and pharmacies.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in a written statement. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

The new order comes a week after Orange County lifted its face mask requirement, with local officials saying they wanted to be “more consistent with the state.”

Previously, the state had only recommended wearing the face coverings, but counties — including densely-populated Los Angeles County — have required the masks for those visiting or working in public spaces and interacting with others.

Studies have shown that face coverings can help curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially since people with no COVID-19 symptoms can still spread the virus. Public health officials across the state have repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks as more spaces reopen.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

It’s unclear how the state’s mask requirement will be enforced or whether those who don’t adhere to the requirement will face fines.

Some people are exempt from the new mask orders, including children aged two and under, those who are hearing impaired or need to communicate with those who are, as well as people who have medical, mental health or developmental disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings. Inmates are also exempt from the order.

People dining at restaurants and cafes don’t have to wear face coverings while they’re eating, provided that they can keep at least six feet away from others, state officials said.

Masks are also not required while exercising outdoors, and that includes while swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling or running.