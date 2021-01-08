Californians shouldn’t travel more than 120 miles from home, new state guidance says

Travelers wait for rides outside the arrivals area of Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid a COVID-19 surge in Southern California on Dec. 22, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Californians are being urged to stay close to home — and residents of other states to stay out — under a new travel advisory issued in hopes of curtailing the raging spread of the coronavirus.

Under the updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health, issued Wednesday, Californians are told to eschew traveling anywhere in the state that’s more than 120 miles from their residences, unless doing so is essential.

Travelers from other states or countries are also “strongly discouraged” from coming to California, except for essential purposes.

The state defines such essential trips as any “associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or otherwise required or expressly authorized by law … including work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security.”

