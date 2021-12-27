Californians to ring in new year with new composting law

A tractor-trailer unloads raw materials that will be turned into compost at the Recology Blossom Valley Organics facility in Lamont, Calif., on Dec. 3. On Jan. 1, a new law requiring Californians to separate organic waste from the rest of their trash will start being phased in. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Californians will ring in the new year with the unfurling of a groundbreaking law that will change how they dispose of their organic waste, particularly leftover food and kitchen scraps.

Senate Bill 1383 requires all residents and businesses to separate such “green” waste from other trash, but the program will be rolled out gradually for homes and businesses in the coming months, with the actual startup date varying, depending on the location of your home or business.

Fines can be levied for failing to separate organic refuse from other trash. But those charges aren’t scheduled to begin until 2024. CalRecycle, the state agency overseeing the change, has lots of information about the new requirements on its website.

Others offering composting solutions include LA Compost — which gives instructions on home composting and also offers community hubs where organic material can be dropped — and CompostableLA, which provides a home pickup service in some neighborhoods, for a fee.

