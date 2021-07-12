Californians urged to conserve energy amid scorching heat wave, raging wildfires

Amid record-breaking temperatures and raging wildfires, California’s energy operator has issued another Flex Alert in an effort to stabilize the state’s electric grid.

Over the weekend, a fast-moving wildfire in Oregon knocked out some transmission lines that carry electricity into California, reducing power supplies by as much as 3,500 megawatts, the California Independent System Operator said. The lines remained unreliable Monday.

Residents are being asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 to 9 p.m. to reduce stress on the system — particularly as continuing high temperatures across the West increase demand.

The National Weather Service said the blistering heat wave that blanketed Southern California this weekend would continue through Monday, with highs well into the 100s across interior areas.

