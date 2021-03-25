Californians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for help with funeral expenses from FEMA

In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Darryl Hutchinson, facing camera, is hugged by a relative during a funeral service for Lydia Nunez, who was Hutchinson’s cousin at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Nunez died from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Californians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 will soon be able to get financial assistance for funeral expenses from FEMA, officials announced.

The federal agency expects to begin providing the assistance “in early April” for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for those who died of COVID-19, according to the agency.

This assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral, and up to $35,500 per application. It’s meant to “help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic,” FEMA said.

Multiple people who contributed towards the same funeral should apply under a single application, according to the agency.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, the COVID-19-related death must have happened in United States. The money is available to citizens, as well as “non-citizen national, or qualified alien.”

The assistance is intended to cover expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.

FEMA officials said there will soon be a dedicated toll-free number to call for help with applications, but in the meantime, those interested in applying should start gathering the following documentation:

An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the U.S.

Funeral expense documents like receipts or funeral home contracts

Proof of funds received from other sources for use toward funeral costs.

More information on the assistance and required documents can be found online.