California’s coronavirus cases are dropping, CDC says

Volunteers in maroon shirts walk the neighborhood to let residents know about the COVID-19 vaccine location by AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles on Aug. 17, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s coronavirus transmission rates are dropping, a hopeful sign amid a summer surge fueled by the Delta variant, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s coronavirus transmission level has fallen from “high” to “substantial,” the second-highest tier as defined by the CDC.

California is now one of only three states — including Connecticut and Vermont — that have fallen into this category, as have the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The CDC’s scale evaluating coronavirus transmission levels categorizes states as being in one of four tiers: the worst — high — is color-coded as red; followed by substantial (orange), moderate (yellow) and low (blue).

California is “the only large state to improve from red to orange COVID-19 community levels of transmission,” state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a tweet Monday night. She credited relatively high vaccination rates, as well as indoor masking practices, in helping drive down new coronavirus infections.

