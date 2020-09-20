California’s coronavirus death toll passes 15,000 mark

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, right, is comforted by nurse Michele Younkin, left, as she weeps while sitting at the bedside of her dying husband, Antonio Navarro, in St. Jude Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit in Fullerton. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

California’s death count from the coronavirus has surpassed 15,000 even as the state saw widespread improvement in infection levels.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University put California’s death toll at 15,026 on Sunday, the fourth highest in the country.

New York has suffered by far the most deaths — 33,081 — followed New Jersey, which has about half as many. Texas is third.

Of California’s counties, Los Angeles has had the most deaths, recording 6,330 COVID-19 fatalities as of Saturday.

California has had the most confirmed virus cases in the country with about 775,000, but key indicators have fallen dramatically since a spike that started after Memorial Day weekend prompted statewide shutdowns of businesses.

But the state’s health department says there continues to be race-based disparities in COVID-19 deaths.

“The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths … Latinos, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels,” the California Department of Public Health said.