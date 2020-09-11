California’s coronavirus death toll tops 14,000, but new cases continue to decline

A sign reminding people to wear a mask at all times is seen by the Manhattan Beach Pier during a heat wave on Sept. 7, 2020. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

California officials on Thursday reported that more than 14,000 residents have died of COVID-19, but that new coronavirus cases continued to ebb statewide.

The cumulative death toll rose to 14,021, up by 31 from Wednesday, but overall the state has seen deaths flatten out and new reported cases trend downward. The seven-day average of new cases on Wednesday stood at 3,742, according to data compiled by The Times — the first time new cases dropped below 4,000 since June 21.

New cases have declined substantially since July 27, when the state recorded nearly 11,000 of them.

The state has averaged 93.1 deaths a day over the last seven days, hospitalizations have declined, and the 14-day positivity rate is now at 4%, state officials said.

