California’s COVID-19 death toll nears 17,000, 3rd-highest in U.S.

While the number of daily COVID-19 deaths has fallen dramatically in California in the past few months, the state’s death toll has become the third-highest in the nation and is on the cusp of another grim milestone: 17,000 lives lost to the virus.

California ranks behind only New York and Texas in total deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to data compiled by The Times.

When adjusted for population, however, the state is in the middle of the pack nationally. Twenty-six other states have seen more COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents than California, including much-smaller ones like North Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Louisiana and Iowa.

The state has averaged roughly 57 daily deaths over the last week, a far cry from late July and early August, when daily death tolls regularly exceeded 150.

