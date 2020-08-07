California’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,000

California

Leticia Jimenez delivers coronavirus testing kits in South Los Angeles on July 8.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

The figure was reported Friday, with 10,024 dead since the coronavirus was detected in California in February.

New York and New Jersey have the highest and second highest number of deaths in the U.S. at 32,000 and 16,000, respectively.

The first known COVID-related death in the U.S. occurred in early February in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Santa Clara.

