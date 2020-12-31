California’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 25,000 after back-to-back single-day records

San Bernardino County Public Health Department nurse Marijorie Tabago collects a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 at the Ontario Convention Center.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Think about the run-time of your favorite song, or about how long it takes to brush your teeth before bed.

Over the last two days, that’s roughly the time it’s taken another person to die from COVID-19 in California.

The disease has killed more Californians on each of the last two days than any other day throughout the course of the entire pandemic — a back-to-back battering that has propelled the state’s total death toll past 25,000.

In the last three days, more than 1,100 people statewide have died from COVID-19, including a record-high 442 Tuesday and the next-highest total, 424, on Wednesday.

