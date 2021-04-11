California’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000

The COVID-19 death toll in California has exceeded 60,000, according to a Times tally of fatalities reported by county.

The death toll represents roughly 10.7% of COVID-19 deaths nationwide. California is home to about 12% of Americans.

The milestone, recorded Saturday night, comes as California has the 30th worst COVID-19 death rate on a per capita basis of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

California has the lowest cumulative COVID-19 per capita death rate of the eight most populous states in the nation, according to a Times analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Besides California, the eight most populous states are Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.