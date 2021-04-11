California’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The COVID-19 death toll in California has exceeded 60,000, according to a Times tally of fatalities reported by county.

The death toll represents roughly 10.7% of COVID-19 deaths nationwide. California is home to about 12% of Americans.

The milestone, recorded Saturday night, comes as California has the 30th worst COVID-19 death rate on a per capita basis of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

California has the lowest cumulative COVID-19 per capita death rate of the eight most populous states in the nation, according to a Times analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Besides California, the eight most populous states are Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News