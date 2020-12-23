California’s high-risk inmates to get COVID-19 vaccines

This June 25, 2013 file photo shows a guard tower over the fence surrounding the new California Correctional Health Care Facility in Stockton. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

A state prison medical facility in the Central Valley has received some of the first coronavirus vaccines, which will be administered to inmates and employees.

The California Health Care Facility, Stockton houses inmates with special medical needs. At least 150 of its 2,400 inmates are positive for COVID-19.

Steve Crouch, director of public employees for the International Union of Operating Engineers, which represents prison maintenance and systems employees, said 65 inmates and employees volunteered to receive the vaccine Tuesday. Crouch said the employees who were vaccinated are in high-risk positions dealing with potentially infected inmates.

Two other prisons — the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Medical Facility, Vacaville — will also begin to vaccinate employees and high-risk inmates, according to the California Correctional Health Care Services, which provides medical care to inmates.

