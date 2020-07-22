California’s only pack of endangered gray wolves has 8 new pups

A remote U.S. Forest Service trail camera captured three gray wolf pups playing in Lassen County in 2017.

California’s only known gray wolf pack has eight new pups.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says eight youngsters were tallied in recent months in the Lassen Pack in northeastern California. Genetic testing shows at least four are male and two are female.

The father is a male that began traveling with the pack last year. The agency says he isn’t related to any other known California wolves, and his origin isn’t clear.

The pack now has at least 14 animals.

Gray wolves were eradicated in California early in the last century because of their perceived threat to livestock.