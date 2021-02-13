California’s rainy season is starting about a month later than it did in the 1960s, researchers say

California’s annual rainy season is getting underway about 27 days later now than it did in the 1960s, according to new research. Instead of starting in November, the onset of the rains is now delayed until December, and the rain, when it comes, is being concentrated during January and February.

“The onset of the rainy season has been progressively delayed since the 1960s, and as a result the precipitation season has become shorter and sharper in California,” said Jelena Lukovic, the lead author of the study. Lukovic is a climate scientist at the University of Belgrade in Serbia.

Less rain is falling in the so-called shoulder seasons of autumn and spring, and more is falling during the core winter months.

The worst fires occur in the fall, rather than in the hottest summer months, because that’s when vegetation is at its maximum dryness.

