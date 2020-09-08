California’s record-breaking fire season could get worse as powerful winds return Tuesday

A firefighter helps to set back fires as the El Dorado fire approaches in Yucaipa, Calif., on Monday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

California’s record-breaking fire season could get much worse in the coming days as powerful winds heighten the danger of more blazes while firefighters continue to struggle with destructive conflagrations across the state.

Intense diablo winds are forecast for parts of Northern California this week, with Pacific Gas & Electric saying it would shut off power to numerous communities in hopes of avoiding new fires potentially sparked by downed power lines.

The shutdowns began Monday night in parts of the North Bay as the winds picked up. More than 120,000 PG&E customers were without power as of Tuesday morning.

In Sonoma County, a fire broke out Monday night, prompting evacuations.

