FDA warns against using antimalarial drugs touted by Trump to treat COVID-19
California’s reopening is being slowed by rising COVID-19 cases and deaths

Coronavirus cases in California( Los Angeles Times)

With the economy continuing to crater, there is intense pressure to begin to open California businesses.

But even though the state has been bending the coronavirus curve, and seeing a far less dire toll than places like New York and New Jersey, a continuing spike in cases and deaths this week is one of several factors keeping officials from moving toward easing any of the social distancing rules.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that most of the six milestones he set to consider loosening the stay-home order he issued last month have not been met. The only change the governor has made is to allow some elective surgeries to again be scheduled in hospitals, citing sufficient capacity.

“It will be those indicators that drive our decision-making,” he said Thursday. “Not dates. We don’t debate dates. We look at the facts objectively.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Deaths in California (Los Angeles Times)
Deaths in California (Los Angeles Times)

