California’s reopening moves forward amid warnings of spring COVID-19 wave

In Washington on Monday, top federal health authorities issued grave warnings that COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and that a national spring surge could be emerging as the coming Easter holiday brings the potential for greater spread.

The next day in California, officials announced that two of the state’s most populous counties — Orange and Los Angeles — were cleared to more significantly reopen businesses and other public spaces as soon as this week, bringing hope of a greater economic recovery for sectors hard hit by a year of pandemic closures.

California so far has seen no signs of the increases that have raised alarms elsewhere in the country.

But it was hard not to miss the seeming contradiction of the two messages — particularly as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expressed a feeling of “impending doom” this week about the pandemic’s nationwide trajectory.

