California’s stimulus plan calls for letting residents pay next year’s taxes early, at a discount

Then-Assemblywoman Fiona Ma speaks at a hearing at the Capitol in Sacramento on June 14, 2011. She is now California’s treasurer. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Democrats who control California’s Legislature are proposing a $100 billion economic stimulus plan that relies on what they are calling future tax vouchers.

They also want to speed up other spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would allow the state treasurer to issue tax vouchers that proponents said could raise billions of dollars.

The state would let taxpayers prepay their taxes for a future budget year at a slight discount.

Lawmakers announced their plan Monday as the Legislature begins a five-week sprint to its adjournment after abandoning most of this year’s legislative session for fear of spreading the virus.