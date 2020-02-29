California’s super-dry February raises specter of early fires and drawn-down reservoirs

Satellite images released in February 2020 by the National Weather Service office in Sacramento show what a difference a year makes in terms of Sierra snowfall. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

California is set to conclude one of its driest Februaries in recorded history, elevating fears the state’s always-unpredictable fire season could arrive early this year — if March doesn’t provide some wet relief.

February is typically a prime month for Pacific storms to produce much of the Sierra Nevada snowpack — moisture that sustains wildlife, delays wildfire season and serves as a water bank for thirsty cities and farms. But those storms didn’t arrive in February, with a state survey Thursday showing the snowpack was 46% of average.

After an unusually wet winter last year, many of California’s reservoirs are well above their season average, so state water managers have few fears about near-term shortages. Yet if the coming months remain relatively dry, the state will be dependent on an uncertain future to prevent the state from swinging back into drought conditions.

“All it takes is an extreme atmospheric river to end up in a high-water situation even if the broader season is dry,” said state hydrologist Michael Anderson, who added that a storm is expected to hit the state in the next couple of weeks. “The two extremes can now coexist in a warmer climate.”

A bar graph shows occurrences of above-average rainfall in March following a dry February in downtown Los Angeles. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)