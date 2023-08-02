While the $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot has received a lot of attention, lottery officials don’t want Californians to forget about the Super Lotto Plus, another draw game that has reached its highest jackpot in 15 years.

California’s in-state lottery game has a projected jackpot prize of $81 million and while it’s not a billion dollar prize, people have a better chance of winning this jackpot than the Mega Millions and Powerball draw games.

The odds of winning the Super Lotto Plus jackpot are one in 41,416,353 compared to the one in 302.6 million chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

“Don’t count out California’s own in-state game. SuperLotto Plus can only be played here, so not only are you playing with fewer people in the mix, but the odds are also much better,” Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson, said in a statement.

The highest Super Lotto Plus jackpot ever was won in 2002 and was worth $193 million. The Super Lotto Plus drawings happen bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:57 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at any lottery retailer statewide.