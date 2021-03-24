California’s vaccine eligibility is lagging behind other states

An outdoor vaccination site set up in a tent at Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles on Monday.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California has administered more than 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s a lot. But in the nation’s most populous state, that’s still a fraction of the demand. And that means many who want to be vaccinated are still being turned away.

Eligibility lags

California is lagging behind some other states in expanding vaccine eligibility.

Alaska, West Virginia and Mississippi are vaccinating everyone ages 16 and older. Georgia, Arizona and Texas are following suit this month. Everyone 50 and above is eligible in Florida and New York, and Indiana and Ohio are vaccinating residents in their 40s.

