The latest winter storm that moved across Southern California brought heaps of snow to that state’s national park locations or left damage behind, prompting officials to close the parks to the public until further notice.

These national parks in the Golden State have been fully or partially closed due to excessive snow or storm damage.

Yosemite National Park

Officials closed Yosemite National Park after up to 15 feet of snow fell on park grounds. “Park crews are working to clear the snow and restore critical services before welcoming guests back into the park,” according to the National Park Service.

No reopening date for the park has been announced.

Mojave National Preserve

All preserve roads have been closed due to snowy and icy conditions since Wednesday, the NPS announced. Mojave Road across Soda Lake is also closed due to wet and muddy conditions.

Channel Island National Park

Santa Barbara Island, located inside Channel Island National Park, is closed to the public due to storm damage, NPS announced. There is also a partial closure of San Miguel Island due to safety concerns.

“All trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs can be made to Nidever Canyon Trail,” the website said.

Death Valley National Park

Many roads, including North Highway and Beatty Cut-Off, are closed due to winter storm damage and icy conditions.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Almost all park roads were closed after the winter storm moved passed the area. As of Friday afternoon, “the General’s Highway is open for six miles from the entrance of Sequoia National Park to Hospital Rock. Highway 180 in Grant Grove is also open,” according to the website.

A winter storm warning is still in effect until March 6 and officials urge travelers to avoid the area unless it’s for essential travel. Road conditions will be hazardous above 2,500-foot elevation and people are encouraged to avoid driving in storm conditions, the website stated.

Redwood National and State Parks

There are multiple road and facility closures throughout the park in place for visitor and staff safety, the website stated.

People can check the latest conditions for all of California’s national parks and beyond on the NPS website.

The historic winter storm that hit Southern California left residents to deal with tough driving conditions, the threat of mudslides and trees toppling over in neighborhoods.