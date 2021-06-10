Cannabis dispensary in Contra Costa County offering 1-cent products as COVID vaccine incentives

Add cheap weed to California’s growing list of vaccination incentives.

A Contra Costa County cannabis dispensary is offering select products for a penny to anyone with a valid COVID-19 vaccine card.

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center, located in Richmond, said the promotion is an effort to “decrease COVID-19 infections in our region” and to support the county’s efforts for equitable vaccine distribution.

“We wanted to offer our platform to help the state achieve their goal of immunity against COVID-19,” 7 Stars Executive Director Zee Handoush said in a statement. “We saw other local businesses offering vaccine incentives, and we wanted to add cannabis to that growing list. We hope other members of the cannabis community to do the same.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.