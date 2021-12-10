Car hits school bus then plows into group of children, killing 1, in Desert Hot Springs

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A school bus is seen in this undated file photo. (Getty Images)

A school bus is seen in this undated file photo. (Getty Images)

 A car struck a school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children on Thursday, killing one and injuring three other people, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

A white Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

One child died at the scene, one was seriously injured and a third received minor injuries, the station said.

The driver of the Cadillac also was injured.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News