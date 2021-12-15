Carjacker takes Amazon driver’s truck, leads San Diego officers on freeway pursuit: Police

This Feb. 2, 2021 file photo shows Amazon delivery drivers in a row of vans outside of a distribution facility in Hawthorne, California. – (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an Amazon driver’s delivery truck and then leading San Diego police on a chase late Tuesday, authorities said.

The carjacker finally stopped in an East County church parking lot and surrendered, but only after authorities shredded the truck’s tires with a spike strip, San Diego Police Department said.

It all started on Ben Street in Clairemont Mesa around 9 p.m., when a 45-year-old man shoved the driver away from his vehicle, jumped in and took off, according to police.

A call went out to authorities to track down the truck, which was not marked with Amazon’s colors and logo — it was a UHaul box truck, which the company uses to supplement deliveries during the busy holiday period.

Police spotted the UHaul a short time later heading east on state Route 52, north of the site of the carjacking. Officers chased the driver, who continued east and eventually transferred to Interstate 8. At 2nd Street, SDPD and the sheriff’s department set up a spike strip, which they successfully got under the vehicle.

“The driver continued until his tires were shredded from being spiked,” SDPD said in a news release.

He finally pulled over at the parking lot for Shadow Mountain Community Church, on Greenfield Drive in El Cajon. Police took him into custody.

Details on the man’s specific charges stemming from the chase were not immediately released.