Carjacking suspect taken into custody after driving off cliff during pursuit in Santa Cruz

A carjacking suspect fleeing Santa Cruz County authorities ended up in the drink and then the clink.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a man shooting a handgun in the air near Davenport.

Soon after, the same man allegedly carjacked someone and fled at speeds over 100 mph (161 kph) toward the city of Santa Cruz, where deputies called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

A short time later Santa Cruz police found the vehicle had gone off West Cliff Drive and plunged into the ocean.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect climbed out of the car and up the cliff, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

