An 8-year-old boy from Carlsbad, California is in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a trampoline accident.

Leeland Havensek was celebrating his brother’s birthday, jumping on the family trampoline with his little sister when the two collided.

“We gave him ice, he laid down for a bit. We monitored him every 10 to 15 minutes for (a) possible concussion,” said Maggie Havensek, Leeland’s mom.

Later, Wednesday night as his mother was making lunches for the next day, Maggie said she heard a loud noise that sounded like a snore.

“I ran into the room and my son was seizing and not responsive,” she said.

Leeland Havansek recovering on a hospital bed at Rady Children’s Hospital. (Photo from Maggie Havansek)

He was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. By the time Maggie and her husband arrived, Havensek was already prepped for surgery.

“They said this is actually very serious and we’re not sure if he’s going to make it,” said Maggie as she recounted her experience talking to the medical professionals.

A CT scan showed no skull fracture and no concussion, but it did reveal serious bleeding on the brain, swelling and a large blood clot that caused a stroke.

A second surgery was performed Saturday and now they are hopeful he has turned a corner.

“They made that decision to act ahead and remove the skull to let the brain expand and swell without causing secondary damage. Everything they did was amazing and he’s responding really well,” Maggie said.

Leeland remains in a medically induced coma.

Doctors took Leeland off some medication which will allow him to wake up, but his recovery is far from certain, and it will be a long road.

“He is not going to be able to walk. Not when he comes out, we don’t know, but his whole left side will be compromised,” Maggie said.

The hope is with time, Leeland will relearn all he has lost. Meanwhile, his family is surviving on the strength of their Carlsbad community.

Leeland’s 3rd grade teacher and classmates at Magnolia Elementary School have sent painted cards to him, as well as total strangers who have reached out with words of encouragement.

Anyone who is interested in donating to Leeland’s recovery can do so via his GoFundMe page here.

“It’s like our darkest hour and the community really is a light for us,” said Casey Sershon, Leeland’s stepfather. “Everyone is shining their light. (It) helps us see through this and just knowing he matters to so many other people.”