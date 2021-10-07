Carlsbad man gets 8 life sentences for molesting children supplied to him by a babysitter

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Southern California man who molested girls as young as 3 years old and recorded some of the assaults was sentenced this week to eight life sentences without possibility of parole.

Samuel Cabrera Jr., 28, of Carlsbad, received an additional sentence of more than 300 years during his Monday court hearing in Vista, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Prosecutors said that between early 2014 and mid-2016, Cabrera abused four children between the ages of 3 and 7, including a developmentally delayed youngster who couldn’t speak or dress herself.

The children were supplied to him by a babysitter who was Cabrera’s girlfriend at the time, prosecutors allege.

Cabrera also made hundreds of videos of the abuse, authorities said.

He was convicted in 2019 of 35 molestation-related charges.

Cabrera’s then-girlfriend, Brittney Lyon of San Marcos, who advertised her services on a babysitting website, is awaiting trial on related charges. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.