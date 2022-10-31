Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday.

The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows between seven to nine suspects taking what police say was around $140,000 worth of items in less than a minute from an area inside the store, and then walk away.

Officers say the thieves used cutters to rip the security cords from the handbags.

Investigators believe the thieves are a theft ring from Los Angeles.

