From haunted house walkthroughs to spooky movie screenings, there are various activities Angelenos can do to celebrate the “spookiest day of the year.”

For those who still need plans ahead of Halloween, here are some activities across the SoCal region expected to be “scary fun.”

West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval

The streets of West Hollywood will transform into the Halloween Carnaval, a free public event filled with live entertainment, food and thousands dressed in their best Halloween attire.

Local businesses will also get in on the Halloween fun with limited-time offerings, the city announced.

The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Halloween Organ & Film

On Halloween, The Walt Disney Concert Hall will continue its annual tradition of showing a classic silent horror film accompanied by a live orchestra.

A live soundtrack performance will accompany “The Phantom of the Opera” showing this year.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returned this year to celebrate its 15th anniversary with brand new mazes and attractions.

Griffith Park will transform into the fictional town of Midnight Falls on Halloween. More information on the event can be found here.

Shaqtoberfest

The immersive Halloween festival returned to the Long Beach area for its second year. Guests can enjoy haunted trails, live entertainment, themed food and drinks and carnival rides during the event.

Disneyland

The “Happiest Place on Earth” continues to celebrate all things Halloween with limited-time food, ride overlays and entertainment.

Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark returned to Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, respectively, and the entire resort will be dressed in Halloween décor.

Halloween Horror Nights

Horror fans should “never go alone” to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights event.

This year, brave park guests can encounter all sorts of ghosts, goblins and ghouls from popular video games, TV shows and movies, ranging from “Stranger Things” to “Chucky.”

Halloween will be your last chance to experience the hair-raising thrills.

Knott’s Scary Farm

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Knott’s Scary Farm unveiled new mazes, a retail location and more this spooky season.

Guests should remember that Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will also be in effect for the after-dark Halloween event.

Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.