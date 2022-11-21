Lunar New Year and Food and Wine festivities will return to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023, the theme park announced Monday.

Lunar New Year celebrations will take place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15 at Disney’s California Adventure Park. The upcoming festivities will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, along with the Year of the Cat, in recognition of the Vietnamese zodiac calendar, a news release from the company said.

Guests will be able to enjoy the return of “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession,” two new Lunar New Year Marketplaces, and a new nighttime water show, “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration,” which will be showcased before “World of Color.”

Characters like Mulan, Mushu, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse will roam the park in festive attire.

Also, for a limited time, guests can enjoy “Soarin Over California,” the original version of the “Soarin Around the World” ride at California Adventure during the Food and Wine festival.

The event will kick off on March 3 until April 25, 2023. Parkgoers can enjoy new food from 12 booths, family-friendly entertainment, arts and crafts, and weekend culinary demonstrations as the Disneyland Resort celebrates its annual “foodie” festival.

Guests can purchase a “Sip and Savor” pass to enjoy the unique culinary cuisine at the park.

Next year, the resort will also commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary with the Disney 100 celebration.

During the celebration, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will debut at the updated Mickey’s Toontown; two new nighttime shows will premiere at Disneyland and California Adventures and Sleeping Beauty Castle will be decorated with elegant platinum decorations.

Currently, the parks are celebrating the holiday season with the return of fan-favorite ride overlays, food and entertainment until Jan. 8.