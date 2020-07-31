Central Valley teen’s death tied to COVID-19, marking state’s 1st coronavirus fatality in child

California health officials on Friday confirmed that a Central Valley teenager is the youngest person to date in the state whose death has been linked to COVID-19.

Authorities have not identified the teen, who had an underlying health condition, according to a news release from the California Department of Health. An age or gender was not provided.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be,” Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s public health officer, said in the release.

The state declined to release additional details about the case, citing patient confidentiality. But officials said the death is the first coronavirus-related death of a young person since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, California has recorded more than 493,500 cases of COVID-19 and 9,005 deaths.

The state’s seven-day average for new cases was 8,322 per day, a drop from the previous week when the average was 9,881 over the same period.

The teen’s death comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an infusion of cash and resources to help the Central Valley combat the virus, which has ravaged the region.

Newsom pledged that $52 million would be sent to San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties.

Most of the funding would come from federal grant, and will help improve things like tasting capacity, contract tracing and quarantine efforts. The state is also sending more recourses, including regional unified response teams, as well as addition supplies to the eight counties, according to the governor.

