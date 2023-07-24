Popular fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A is looking for more than 100 people to join its staff ahead of a new franchise opening in Huntington Beach.

The restaurant, located in a shopping center at the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Warner Avenue, is set to open later this summer.

Blake Wohlgemuth, the store’s owner, says the popular chicken sandwich restaurant is looking to hire dozens of team members for part-time and full-time jobs, including cooks, cashiers and managers.

Over the next several weeks, the restaurant will be holding hiring events on-site every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Aug. 8. Applications are also being accepted online.

Wohlgemuth, who also owns and operates another Chick-fil-A restaurant in Westminster, said anyone hired to work at the new location will have opportunity to advance and grown in their role.

The company said it offers a 401K plan and health insurance benefits, tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities, as well as hands-on training and a “flexible schedule.”